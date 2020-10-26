Global Low-Pressure Casting Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Low-Pressure Casting Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Low-Pressure Casting Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The low-pressure casting machine is a general equipment for aluminum alloy low-pressure casting, which can be widely used in the production of aluminum alloy castings in automobiles, motorcycles, instrumentation, Textile Machinery and aerospace industries.
From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2019 which account for 34.22%, North America hold a market share of 27.23%, The world TOP 5 players in the Low-Pressure Casting Machine market are Fill, Kurtz Ersa, ISUZU MFG, LPM Group, Sinto. These Top companies currently account for more than 58% of the total market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-Pressure Casting Machine Market
In 2019, the global Low-Pressure Casting Machine market size was US$ 164.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 191.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Low-Pressure Casting Machine Scope and Market Size
Low-Pressure Casting Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low-Pressure Casting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Low-Pressure Casting Machine market is segmented into
Vertical Type
Horizontal Type
Segment by Application, the Low-Pressure Casting Machine market is segmented into
Automobile Industry
Textile Machinery
Aerospace Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Low-Pressure Casting Machine Market Share Analysis
Low-Pressure Casting Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Low-Pressure Casting Machine product introduction, recent developments, Low-Pressure Casting Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Fill
Kurtz Ersa
ISUZU MFG
LPM Group
Sinto
Wanfeng
Italpresse Gauss
OTTO JUNKER
Jiangsu Tianhong Machinery
Lian an Machinery Technology
OSAKA GIKEN
WELTOP MACHINERY
Nanjing Boqiao Machinery
