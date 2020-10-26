Global Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Outdoor Fitness Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Fitness Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Outdoor fitness is a training complex with one’s own body weight which is performed outdoors using special outdoor fitness equipment. The intensity and variety of available exercises allow creating and maintaining a strong body and great physical shape.

Outdoor fitness equipment is specially designed to meet the fitness goals of adults and children. Whether it is for weight loss or improving overall health, it is usually installed in an outdoor environment.

In the region of Finland & Scandinavia, HAGS is the leading player in Outdoor Fitness Equipment market with the market share of 22.91% in 2019, in terms of revenueThe health trend to exercise outdoors is growing. An easy way to encourage a healthier lifestyle is to offer outdoor fitness, obstacle courses and other playground and training stations in various designs and difficulty levels.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Outdoor Fitness Equipment market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Outdoor Fitness Equipment Scope and Market Size

Outdoor Fitness Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Fitness Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Outdoor Fitness Equipment market is segmented into

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Children’s Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Disabled Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment is the most widely used type, which takes up nearly 50% of the market sales in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Outdoor Fitness Equipment market is segmented into

Community

School

Park

Community is the most widely used area, which took up more than 56% of the market sales in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market Share Analysis

Outdoor Fitness Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Outdoor Fitness Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Outdoor Fitness Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

HAGS

Lappset Group

Kompan A/S

Omnigym Oy

Kenguru Pro

NOORD

Umisport

Norwell Outdoor Fitness

Puuha Group

