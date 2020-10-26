Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.

The leading producers in the industry are Teradyne and Advantest, accounting for 39.97% and 36.30% of revenues respectively. By region, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest share of income in 2019, reaching 80.31 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market

The global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size is projected to reach US$ 4616.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3839.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Scope and Segment

Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Breakdown Data by Type

Wafer ATE

Packaged Device ATE

Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share Analysis

