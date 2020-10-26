Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (Molecular Beam Epitaxy) technology is based on the vacuum deposition method and 1968 Arthur (Arthur) on the reaction kinetics of gallium arsenic atoms and GaAs surface, based on the United States Bell Labs Zhuo Yihe It was created in the early 1970s. It promotes the development of a new generation of semiconductor science and technology based on ultra-thin layer microstructure materials. Molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) is a flexible epitaxial thin film technology, which can be expressed as generating high energy by projecting atoms or molecular beams generated by thermal evaporation onto a clean substrate with a certain orientation and a certain temperature in an ultra-high vacuum environment Quality film materials or various required structures.
The main manufacturers of molecular beam epitaxy systems on the market include Veeco in the United States, Riber in France and DCA in Finland. There are many manufacturers of general molecular beam epitaxy products, such as Veeco, Riber and Sienta Omicron. Manufacturers of laser molecular beam epitaxy systems mainly include Pascal in Japan and TSST in the Netherlands. The main consumer countries of molecular beam epitaxy systems are countries with relatively complete industrial systems such as Europe, the United States, Japan and China. These regions occupy more than 80% of the global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Market
In 2019, the global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market size was US$ 98.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 110.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Scope and Market Size
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market is segmented into
Ordinary molecular beam epitaxy system
Laser molecular beam epitaxy system
Ordinary molecular beam epitaxy system is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83% of the market sales in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market is segmented into
Research
Production
Research is the most widely used area, which took up more than 80% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Market Share Analysis
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) product introduction, recent developments, Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Veeco
Riber
DCA
Scienta Omicron
Pascal
Dr. Eberl MBE-Komponenten GmbH
Svt Associates
CreaTec Fischer & Co. GmbH
SemiTEq JSC
TSST
Prevac
EIKO ENGINEERING，LTD
Epiquest
SKY Technology
GC Inoo
