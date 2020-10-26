Global Wavelength Selective Switch Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Wavelength Selective Switch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wavelength Selective Switch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wavelength selective switching components are used in WDM optical communications networks to route (switch) signals between optical fibres on a per-wavelength basis. WSS has become the central heart of modern DWDM reconfigurable Agile Optical Network (AOC). WSS can dynamically route, block and attenuate all DWDM wavelengths within a network node.

A WSS consists of a single common optical port and N opposing multi-wavelength ports where each DWDM wavelength input from the common port can be switched (routed) to any one of the N multi-wavelength ports, independent of how all other wavelength channels are routed. There are also variable attenuation mechanism in WSS for each wavelength. So each wavelength can be independently attenuated for channel power control and equalization.

The industry is very concentration, the key brand include II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum (JDSU), Molex, Santec, II-VI Incorporated and Lumentum (JDSU) are the leaders in this market. Top 2 brands account for 91% market share in 2019. Furthermore in the past years these manufacturers were all merged by other different enterprises.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wavelength Selective Switch Market

The global Wavelength Selective Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 210.2 million by 2026, from US$ 127.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Wavelength Selective Switch Scope and Segment

Wavelength Selective Switch market is segmented by Technology, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wavelength Selective Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Technology and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum (JDSU)

Molex

Santec

…

Wavelength Selective Switch Breakdown Data by Technology

LCOS based Devices

MEMS based Devices

Others

Wavelength Selective Switch Breakdown Data by Application

1×4 or less Add/Drop Module

1×5 or larger Add/Drop Module

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wavelength Selective Switch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wavelength Selective Switch market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Technology, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Wavelength Selective Switch Market Share Analysis

