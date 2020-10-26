Global Dehumidifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dehumidifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dehumidifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dehumidifier is an electrical appliance which reduces and maintains the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons, or to eliminate musty odor and to prevent the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air.

The dehumidifier market is very fragmented market; key players include Gree, Frigidaire, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Songjing, Haier, Media, TCL, Honeywell, Deye, LG, Danby, Sharp, Philips, Eurgeen, Aprilaire, Sen Electric, GE Appliance, Hitachi the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 37% of the total revenue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dehumidifiers Market

In 2019, the global Dehumidifiers market size was US$ 1598 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1537 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Dehumidifiers Scope and Market Size

Dehumidifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dehumidifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dehumidifiers market is segmented into

Residential Dehumidifiers

Industrial Dehumidifiers

Segment by Application, the Dehumidifiers market is segmented into

Home

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dehumidifiers Market Share Analysis

Dehumidifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dehumidifiers product introduction, recent developments, Dehumidifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gree

Frigidaire

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

Songjing

Haier

Media

TCL

Honeywell

Deye

LG

Danby

Sharp

Philips

Eurgeen

Aprilaire

Sen Electric

GE Appliance

Hitachi

Ebac

Delong

Parkoo

Friedrich

Kenmore

SoleusAir

Sunpen Town

Chkawai

Whynter

