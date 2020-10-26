Global Dehumidifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dehumidifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dehumidifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A dehumidifier is an electrical appliance which reduces and maintains the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons, or to eliminate musty odor and to prevent the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air.
The dehumidifier market is very fragmented market; key players include Gree, Frigidaire, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Songjing, Haier, Media, TCL, Honeywell, Deye, LG, Danby, Sharp, Philips, Eurgeen, Aprilaire, Sen Electric, GE Appliance, Hitachi the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 37% of the total revenue.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dehumidifiers Market
In 2019, the global Dehumidifiers market size was US$ 1598 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1537 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Dehumidifiers Scope and Market Size
Dehumidifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Dehumidifiers market is segmented into
Residential Dehumidifiers
Industrial Dehumidifiers
Segment by Application, the Dehumidifiers market is segmented into
Home
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Dehumidifiers Market Share Analysis
Dehumidifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dehumidifiers product introduction, recent developments, Dehumidifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Gree
Frigidaire
Panasonic
Mitsubishi Electric
Songjing
Haier
Media
TCL
Honeywell
Deye
LG
Danby
Sharp
Philips
Eurgeen
Aprilaire
Sen Electric
GE Appliance
Hitachi
Ebac
Delong
Parkoo
Friedrich
Kenmore
SoleusAir
Sunpen Town
Chkawai
Whynter
