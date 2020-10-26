Global Slitter Rewinders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Slitter Rewinders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Slitter Rewinders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Slitter, commonly referred to as Slitter Rewinder, is a primary machine used in the conversion of Paper, Film, and Foil material. Designed to convert a wide roll of material into several thinner rolls, the slitter starts by unwinding a master or mill roll, continues by slitting the unwound material into various widths, and finally completes the process by rewinding the slit material onto cores of various widths.
The Major consumption regions of Slitter Rewinders are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, which accounted for about 90% of consumption market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, followed by North America and Europe.The leading players are Kampf, GOEBEL IMS, Nishimura, Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd, Comexi, accounting for 50 percent revenue market share in 2019.
In 2019, the global Slitter Rewinders market size was US$ 580.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 666.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Slitter Rewinders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Slitter Rewinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Less Than 1000mm Wide
1000-2000mm Wide
Above 2000mm Wide
Paper and Nonwoven Fabric
Films
Metal Foils
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Slitter Rewinders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Slitter Rewinders product introduction, recent developments, Slitter Rewinders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
Kampf
GOEBEL IMS
Nishimura
Atlas Converting Equipment
Comexi
HAGIHARA INDUSTRIES INC
Dahua-Slitter technology
Toshin
Euromac
Catbridge
Deacro
Kataoka Machine
Jennerjahn Machine
Parkinson Technologies
DCM-ATN
SOMA Engineering
ASHE Converting Equipment
Bimec
AMUT Group
PSA Technology
Kesheng Machinery
Cheung Kong Machinery Equipment
