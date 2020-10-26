Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.
For industry structure analysis, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The leading players are Velcro Inc, 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK, which accounting for about 44% market share in term of revenue in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market
In 2019, the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size was US$ 2279.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3198 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Market Size
Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into
Nylon
Polyester
Other
Segment by Application, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into
Footwear & Apparel
Transportation
Industrial Manufacturing
Medical
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis
Velcro (Hook & Loop) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Velcro (Hook & Loop) product introduction, recent developments, Velcro (Hook & Loop) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Velcro
3M
APLIX
Kuraray Group
YKK
Paiho
Jianli
Heyi
Binder
Shingyi
Lovetex
Essentra Components
HALCO
Krahnen&Gobbers
Dunlap
DirecTex
Jieji
Tesa
ISHI-INDUSTRIES
Siddharth Filaments
