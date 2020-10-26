Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

For industry structure analysis, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The leading players are Velcro Inc, 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK, which accounting for about 44% market share in term of revenue in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

In 2019, the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size was US$ 2279.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3198 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Market Size

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Nylon

Polyester

Other

Segment by Application, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Velcro (Hook & Loop) product introduction, recent developments, Velcro (Hook & Loop) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

