Global Part Feeders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.
In the coming years the demand for part feeder in the USA and Europe of that is expected to drive the market for more advanced part feeder. Increasing of industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of part feeder in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
In 2019, the global Part Feeders market size was US$ 191.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 251.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Part Feeders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Part Feeders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Part Feeders market is segmented into
Vibratory Bowl Feeder
Flexible Parts Feeder
Centrifugal Parts Feeder
Others
Segment by Application, the Part Feeders market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors
Consumer Goods
General Manufacturing
Automotive
Medical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Part Feeders Market Share Analysis
Part Feeders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Part Feeders product introduction, recent developments, Part Feeders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH
Afag Automation
RNA Automation
ATS Automation
Graco
Vibromatic
DEPRAG
NTN
Hoosier Feeder Company
TAD
Automation Devices, Inc
Fortville Feeders, In
Asyril
Flexfactory
Moorfeed Corp
ORIENTECH
IKS
AGR Automation Ltd
FlexiBowl
Revo Integration
Flexomation
DB-Automation
ARS
SWOER
