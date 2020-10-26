Global Part Feeders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Part Feeders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Part Feeders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.

In the coming years the demand for part feeder in the USA and Europe of that is expected to drive the market for more advanced part feeder. Increasing of industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of part feeder in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Part Feeders Market

In 2019, the global Part Feeders market size was US$ 191.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 251.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Part Feeders Scope and Market Size

Part Feeders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Part Feeders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Part Feeders market is segmented into

Vibratory Bowl Feeder

Flexible Parts Feeder

Centrifugal Parts Feeder

Others

Segment by Application, the Part Feeders market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors

Consumer Goods

General Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Part Feeders Market Share Analysis

Part Feeders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Part Feeders product introduction, recent developments, Part Feeders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH

Afag Automation

RNA Automation

ATS Automation

Graco

Vibromatic

DEPRAG

NTN

Hoosier Feeder Company

TAD

Automation Devices, Inc

Fortville Feeders, In

Asyril

Flexfactory

Moorfeed Corp

ORIENTECH

IKS

AGR Automation Ltd

FlexiBowl

Revo Integration

Flexomation

DB-Automation

ARS

SWOER

