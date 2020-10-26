Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Separation Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Separation Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air Separation Equipment is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.

Air Separation Equipment produces one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “rare gases” (neon, krypton and xenon).

The leading players are Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair , Air Products , Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hangyang Group, accounting for58.99 percent revenue market share in 2018.

In 2019, the global Air Separation Equipment market size was US$ 4363.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5999.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Air Separation Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Separation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Separation Equipment market is segmented into

Below 20 K CMPH

20-60 K CMPH

Above 60 K CMPH

Segment by Application, the Air Separation Equipment market is segmented into

Chemical Industry

Industry Gas

Metallurgy Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Separation Equipment Market Share Analysis

Air Separation Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Separation Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Air Separation Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Hangyang Group

Sichuan Air Separation

HNEC

Messer

JSC Cryogenmash

AMCS

Gas Engineering LLC

Air Water

