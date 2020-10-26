Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Separation Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Separation Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Air Separation Equipment is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.
Air Separation Equipment produces one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “rare gases” (neon, krypton and xenon).
The leading players are Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair , Air Products , Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hangyang Group, accounting for58.99 percent revenue market share in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Separation Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Air Separation Equipment market size was US$ 4363.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5999.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Air Separation Equipment Scope and Market Size
Air Separation Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Air Separation Equipment market is segmented into
Below 20 K CMPH
20-60 K CMPH
Above 60 K CMPH
Segment by Application, the Air Separation Equipment market is segmented into
Chemical Industry
Industry Gas
Metallurgy Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air Separation Equipment Market Share Analysis
Air Separation Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Separation Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Air Separation Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Linde
Air Liquide
Praxair
Air Products
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Hangyang Group
Sichuan Air Separation
HNEC
Messer
JSC Cryogenmash
AMCS
Gas Engineering LLC
Air Water
