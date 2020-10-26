Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Stainless Steel Flanges market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Stainless Steel Flanges market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flange is a type of industrial flange designed to transfer stresses to the pipe to reduce high stress concentrations at the base of the flange. Compared with other types, Weld Flanges are known for their tapered hub and gentle transition from flange thickness to pipe wall thickness. They are deformation-resistant, and are normally used for high pressure, high or low temperature conditions.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Stainless Steel Flanges can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Weld Flange, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80.07% in 2018.

Another main kind is Blind Flange, for many companies, Blind Flange is attractive because of the market consumption. The Blind Flange share the rest 9.72% market share in 2018.

Slip-On Flange and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 10.21% in 2018 together.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market

In 2019, the global Stainless Steel Flanges market size was US$ 1012.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1274 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Stainless Steel Flanges Scope and Market Size

Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stainless Steel Flanges market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented into

Weld Flange

Blind Flange

Slip-On Flange

Others

Segment by Application, the Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented into

Petrochemical Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Architectural Decoration Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Stainless Steel Flanges Market Share Analysis

Stainless Steel Flanges market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Stainless Steel Flanges product introduction, recent developments, Stainless Steel Flanges sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Outokumpu

Viraj Profiles Limited

Sandvik

Metalfar

AFGlobal

Bebitz

Melesi

Kofco

Core Pipe

Galperti Group

SBK

Maass Flange Corp

IPP Group

Arcus Nederland BV

Dacapo Stainless

