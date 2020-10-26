Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Stainless Steel Flanges market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Stainless Steel Flanges market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flange is a type of industrial flange designed to transfer stresses to the pipe to reduce high stress concentrations at the base of the flange. Compared with other types, Weld Flanges are known for their tapered hub and gentle transition from flange thickness to pipe wall thickness. They are deformation-resistant, and are normally used for high pressure, high or low temperature conditions.
According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Stainless Steel Flanges can be divided as follows:
The first main kind is Weld Flange, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80.07% in 2018.
Another main kind is Blind Flange, for many companies, Blind Flange is attractive because of the market consumption. The Blind Flange share the rest 9.72% market share in 2018.
Slip-On Flange and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 10.21% in 2018 together.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market
In 2019, the global Stainless Steel Flanges market size was US$ 1012.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1274 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Stainless Steel Flanges Scope and Market Size
Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stainless Steel Flanges market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented into
Weld Flange
Blind Flange
Slip-On Flange
Others
Segment by Application, the Stainless Steel Flanges market is segmented into
Petrochemical Industry
Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
Architectural Decoration Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Stainless Steel Flanges Market Share Analysis
Stainless Steel Flanges market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Stainless Steel Flanges product introduction, recent developments, Stainless Steel Flanges sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Outokumpu
Viraj Profiles Limited
Sandvik
Metalfar
AFGlobal
Bebitz
Melesi
Kofco
Core Pipe
Galperti Group
SBK
Maass Flange Corp
IPP Group
Arcus Nederland BV
Dacapo Stainless
