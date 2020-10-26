Global Screw Jacks Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Screw Jacks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Jacks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Screw Jacks, mechanical screw actuators, are a type of jack that is operated by turning a leadscrew and is operated on the principle of the simple machine known as the screw. A device used to apply a push & pull force or mechanically converting revolving, rotating motion to linear.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Screw Jacks in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Screw Jacks. Increasing of General Industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Screw Jacks will drive growth in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Jacks Market
In 2019, the global Screw Jacks market size was US$ 281 million and it is expected to reach US$ 383.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Screw Jacks Scope and Market Size
Screw Jacks market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Jacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Screw Jacks market is segmented into
Ball Screw Jacks
Machine Screw Jacks
Stainless Screw Jacks
Others
Segment by Application, the Screw Jacks market is segmented into
General Industry
Material Handling Industry
Aerospace and Aircraft
Automotive
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Screw Jacks Market Share Analysis
Screw Jacks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Screw Jacks product introduction, recent developments, Screw Jacks sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Columbus McKinnon
Joyce Dayton
ZIMM
Enerpac
Power Jacks Ltd
Nook Industries
Nippon Gear
Unimec
Thomson
INKOMA-GROUP
Chiaravalli Group Spa
Servomech
TSUBAKIMOTO
WMH Herion Antriebstechnik
Lim-Tec
MecVel
Makishinko
Weingrill Ing
Kelston Actuation
Nozag AG
SIJIE
Jacton
