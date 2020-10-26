Global Screw Jacks Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Screw Jacks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Jacks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Screw Jacks, mechanical screw actuators, are a type of jack that is operated by turning a leadscrew and is operated on the principle of the simple machine known as the screw. A device used to apply a push & pull force or mechanically converting revolving, rotating motion to linear.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Screw Jacks in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Screw Jacks. Increasing of General Industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Screw Jacks will drive growth in global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Jacks Market

In 2019, the global Screw Jacks market size was US$ 281 million and it is expected to reach US$ 383.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Screw Jacks Scope and Market Size

Screw Jacks market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Jacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Screw Jacks market is segmented into

Ball Screw Jacks

Machine Screw Jacks

Stainless Screw Jacks

Others

Segment by Application, the Screw Jacks market is segmented into

General Industry

Material Handling Industry

Aerospace and Aircraft

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Screw Jacks Market Share Analysis

Screw Jacks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Screw Jacks product introduction, recent developments, Screw Jacks sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Columbus McKinnon

Joyce Dayton

ZIMM

Enerpac

Power Jacks Ltd

Nook Industries

Nippon Gear

Unimec

Thomson

INKOMA-GROUP

Chiaravalli Group Spa

Servomech

TSUBAKIMOTO

WMH Herion Antriebstechnik

Lim-Tec

MecVel

Makishinko

Weingrill Ing

Kelston Actuation

Nozag AG

SIJIE

Jacton

