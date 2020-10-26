In this report, the Global DSL Modem market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DSL Modem market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dsl-modem-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

The key players are TP-Link, D-Link, Huawei, ZTE, ZyXEL, Netgear, Actiontec, ASUS, Motorola, ADTRAN, Technicolor, Cisco, TRENDnet, Tenda, DASAN Zhone and so on. D-Link, Huawei, TP-Link are the leaders.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DSL Modem Market

In 2019, the global DSL Modem market size was US$ 1400.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1088.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global DSL Modem Scope and Market Size

DSL Modem market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DSL Modem market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the DSL Modem market is segmented into

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

Segment by Application, the DSL Modem market is segmented into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and DSL Modem Market Share Analysis

DSL Modem market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, DSL Modem product introduction, recent developments, DSL Modem sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

DASAN Zhone

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dsl-modem-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global DSL Modem market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global DSL Modem markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global DSL Modem Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global DSL Modem market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global DSL Modem market

Challenges to market growth for Global DSL Modem manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global DSL Modem Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com