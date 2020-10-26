Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Injection Molding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Injection Molding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.

Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid.

Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection.

Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei and other major manufacturers in this industry accounted for 13.64%, 12.71% and 9.73% of the revenue respectively. By region, China’s share of income in 2019 was the highest, at more than 36 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

In 2019, the global Injection Molding Machine market size was US$ 9703 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9358 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Injection Molding Machine Scope and Market Size

Injection Molding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machinery

Hybrid Injection Molding Machinery

Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery

Segment by Application, the Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into

Clamping force: below 250T

Clamping force: 250-650T

Clamping force: above 650T

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Injection Molding Machine Market Share Analysis

Injection Molding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Injection Molding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Injection Molding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

KraussMaffei

ARBURG GmbH

Fanuc

Husky

Milacron

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Shibaura Machine

Nissei Plastic

JSW Plastics Machinery

Wittmann Battenfeld

Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

Toyo

Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

UBE Machinery

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

Cosmos Machinery

TEDERIC Machinery

Windsor

