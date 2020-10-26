Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) is a ground-based, active imaging method that rapidly acquires accurate, dense 3D point clouds of object surfaces by laser rangefinding. Terrestrial scanning uses a ground-based or tripod-mounted LIDAR to create high resolution 3D images of surfaces and objects.

In this report, we focus on Terrestrial Laser Scanner.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Terrestrial Laser Scanning System can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Max Measuring Distance 500-1000m, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 58.42% in 2018.

Another main kind is Max Measuring Distance ＜500m, for many companies, Max Measuring Distance ＜500m is attractive because of the market consumption. The Max Measuring Distance ＜500m share the rest 25.85% market share in 2018.

Max Measuring Distance＞1000m hold the rest share of 15.73% in 2018 .

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market

In 2019, the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market size was US$ 2007.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3283.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Scope and Market Size

Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented into

Max Measuring Distance ＜500m

Max Measuring Distance 500-1000m

Max Measuring Distance ＞1000m

Segment by Application, the Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Mining

Infrastructure

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market Share Analysis

Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Terrestrial Laser Scanning System product introduction, recent developments, Terrestrial Laser Scanning System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hexagon Geosystems

Trimble

Zoller + Frohlich

Teledyne Optech

Riegl

Faro Technologies

Topcon

Maptek

Merrett Survey

Artec 3D

Clauss

Surphaser

