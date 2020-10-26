Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) is a ground-based, active imaging method that rapidly acquires accurate, dense 3D point clouds of object surfaces by laser rangefinding. Terrestrial scanning uses a ground-based or tripod-mounted LIDAR to create high resolution 3D images of surfaces and objects.
In this report, we focus on Terrestrial Laser Scanner.
According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Terrestrial Laser Scanning System can be divided as follows:
The first main kind is Max Measuring Distance 500-1000m, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 58.42% in 2018.
Another main kind is Max Measuring Distance ＜500m, for many companies, Max Measuring Distance ＜500m is attractive because of the market consumption. The Max Measuring Distance ＜500m share the rest 25.85% market share in 2018.
Max Measuring Distance＞1000m hold the rest share of 15.73% in 2018 .
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market
In 2019, the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market size was US$ 2007.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3283.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Scope and Market Size
Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented into
Max Measuring Distance ＜500m
Max Measuring Distance 500-1000m
Max Measuring Distance ＞1000m
Segment by Application, the Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Mining
Infrastructure
Forestry & Agriculture
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Terrestrial Laser Scanning System Market Share Analysis
Terrestrial Laser Scanning System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Terrestrial Laser Scanning System product introduction, recent developments, Terrestrial Laser Scanning System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hexagon Geosystems
Trimble
Zoller + Frohlich
Teledyne Optech
Riegl
Faro Technologies
Topcon
Maptek
Merrett Survey
Artec 3D
Clauss
Surphaser
