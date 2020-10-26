Global Textile Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Textile Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Textile Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Textile machines are used in the fabrication and processing of fabrics, textiles, and other woven and non-woven materials. They are used in processes such as spinning, weaving, warping, and dyeing.
In the coming years there is an increasing technology progress for textile machinery in the regions of Germany, Italy, Japan and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced textile machinery. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of textile fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of textile machinery in developing countries will drive growth in global markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Textile Machinery Market
In 2019, the global Textile Machinery market size was US$ 45770 million and it is expected to reach US$ 70070 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Textile Machinery Scope and Market Size
Textile Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Textile Machinery market is segmented into
Spinning Machinery
Knitting Machinery
Weaving Machinery
Finishing Machinery
Others
Segment by Application, the Textile Machinery market is segmented into
Cotton Textile Industry
Woolen Textile Industry
Linen Textile Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Textile Machinery Market Share Analysis
Textile Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Textile Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Textile Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Saurer
Rieter
Toyota Industries
SHIMA SEIKI
Jingwei Textile Machinery
Truetzschler Group
Van de Wiele
Murata Machinery
Savio Macchine
CHTC Fong’s
Itema
Stoll
Lindauer DORNIER GmbH
Lakshmi Machine Works
Oerlikon
Ningbo Cixing
Qingdao Textile Machinery
