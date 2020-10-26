Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms.

A servo drive can also be referred to as an amplifier, because it takes the control signal from the controller and amplifies it to deliver a specific amount of voltage and current to the motor.

The Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 5 producers account for about 33 % of the revenue market.

In 2019, the global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market size was US$ 9109.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented into

Less than 2KW

2KW to 5KW

More than 5KW

Segment by Application, the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented into

Machine Tools

Automated Manufacturing

Electronic Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market Share Analysis

Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers product introduction, recent developments, Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mitsubishi

Yaskawa

Rockwell

Fanuc

Siemens

ABB

Nidec

Schneider

Delta

Panasonic

Rexroth (Bosch)

Eorive

Teco

SANYO DENKI

V&T

Inovance

Moog

Oriental Motor

Enpower

Toshiba

Greatland Electrics

ZYK

