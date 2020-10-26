Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms.
A servo drive can also be referred to as an amplifier, because it takes the control signal from the controller and amplifies it to deliver a specific amount of voltage and current to the motor.
The Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 5 producers account for about 33 % of the revenue market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market
In 2019, the global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market size was US$ 9109.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Scope and Market Size
Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented into
Less than 2KW
2KW to 5KW
More than 5KW
Segment by Application, the Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market is segmented into
Machine Tools
Automated Manufacturing
Electronic Equipment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers Market Share Analysis
Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers product introduction, recent developments, Servo-Drives and Servo-Amplifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Mitsubishi
Yaskawa
Rockwell
Fanuc
Siemens
ABB
Nidec
Schneider
Delta
Panasonic
Rexroth (Bosch)
Eorive
Teco
SANYO DENKI
V&T
Inovance
Moog
Oriental Motor
Enpower
Toshiba
Greatland Electrics
ZYK
