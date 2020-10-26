Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others. Moreover, microelectronics and biotechnology is also some of the prime application area of giant magnetoresistive sensors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market

In 2019, the global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market size was US$ 146 million and it is expected to reach US$ 267 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Scope and Market Size

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market is segmented into

Standard Multilayer

High Temperature Multilayer

Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer

Spin Valve

Other

Segment by Application, the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market is segmented into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Share Analysis

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors product introduction, recent developments, Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Infineon Technologies AG

Allegro MicroSystems

Hitachi Metals

NVE

Yamaha

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alps Electric

…

