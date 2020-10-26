Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Modular Carpet Tiles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Modular Carpet Tiles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations.

Modular carpet tile allows building owners and others to make more precise decisions about how to effectively cover floors while wasting the least amount of resources. Too many landlords, commercial building managers, and others in charge of properties end up dealing with the same old flooring choices. Modular carpet tiles bring innovation into the process of renovating flooring over a period of years, and keeping both commercial and residential buildings looking good.

The market for Modular Carpet Tiles is relatively concentration, the major players including Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group, Mannington Mills and so on. The top 3 players, namely Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company) and Balta Group, account for more than 57% Europe market share in value.

In 2019, the global Modular Carpet Tiles market size was US$ 818 million and it is expected to reach US$ 871.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Modular Carpet Tiles market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Modular Carpet Tiles market is segmented into

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

Segment by Application, the Modular Carpet Tiles market is segmented into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Modular Carpet Tiles market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

Mannington Mills

