Global Excavators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Excavators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Excavators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Excavators Market

In 2019, the global Excavators market size was US$ 30850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 35990 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Excavators Scope and Market Size

Excavators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excavators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Excavators market is segmented into

Mini Excavator

Small Excavator

Medium-sized Excavator

Large-sized Excavator

Segment by Application, the Excavators market is segmented into

Building/Real Estate

Public Utilities

Mining & Oil Well

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Excavators Market Share Analysis

Excavators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Excavators product introduction, recent developments, Excavators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Caterpillar/Cat

Komatsu

Doosan (Bobcat)

Volvo

Hyundai

Hitachi

Kobelco

Sumitomo

John Deere

CNH Global

Kubota

JCB

SANY

Zoomlion

Liugong Machinery

Sunward

Guangxi Yuchai Heavy Industry

XCMG

Yanmar

Shandong Rhinoceros Group

