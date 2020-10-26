Global Excavators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Excavators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Excavators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Excavators Market
In 2019, the global Excavators market size was US$ 30850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 35990 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Excavators Scope and Market Size
Excavators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excavators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Excavators market is segmented into
Mini Excavator
Small Excavator
Medium-sized Excavator
Large-sized Excavator
Segment by Application, the Excavators market is segmented into
Building/Real Estate
Public Utilities
Mining & Oil Well
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Excavators Market Share Analysis
Excavators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Excavators product introduction, recent developments, Excavators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Caterpillar/Cat
Komatsu
Doosan (Bobcat)
Volvo
Hyundai
Hitachi
Kobelco
Sumitomo
John Deere
CNH Global
Kubota
JCB
SANY
Zoomlion
Liugong Machinery
Sunward
Guangxi Yuchai Heavy Industry
XCMG
Yanmar
Shandong Rhinoceros Group
