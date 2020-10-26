Global Hydraulic Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydraulics is a topic in applied science and engineering dealing with the mechanical properties of liquids or fluids. At a very basic level, hydraulics is the liquid version of pneumatics. Fluid mechanics provides the theoretical foundation for hydraulics, which focuses on the engineering uses of fluid properties. In fluid power, hydraulics are used for the generation, control, and transmission of power by the use of pressurized liquids. Hydraulic topics range through some part of science and most of engineering modules, and cover concepts such as pipe flow, dam design, fluidics and fluid control circuitry, pumps, turbines, hydropower, computational fluid dynamics, flow measurement, river channel behavior and erosion.

A complete Hydraulic Tools System is consisting of five components: hydraulic power units, hydraulic actuating components, hydraulic control components, auxiliary components and hydraulic fluids.

The Major regions to produce hydraulic tools are United States, Europe, China and Taiwan, which accounting for more than 85 % of production value in total. United States is the largest production region (production value share 28.87%).

In 2019, the global Hydraulic Tools market size was US$ 1589.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2531.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydraulic Tools market is segmented into

Hydraulic Cylinder & Jack

Tightening and Loosening Tools

Cutting Tools

Separating Tools

Segment by Application, the Hydraulic Tools market is segmented into

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil, Gas & Petrochemical

Electric Utility

Railway

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Hydraulic Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic Tools product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Actuant

Atlas Copco

SPX Flow

Kudos Mechanical

Greenlee

Lukas Hydraulik

HTL Group

Shinn Fu

Hi-Force

Cembre

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Yindu Hydraulic Tools

Juli Tool

Primo

Powerram

Daejin

Tai Cheng Hydraulic

Racine

