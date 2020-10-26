Global Diaphragm Coupling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Diaphragm Coupling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diaphragm Coupling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diaphragm Coupling consists of several groups diaphragm (stainless steel sheet) staggered bolt connection with two coupling halves, each diaphragm is made from several pieces stacked set, the diaphragm is divided into different shapes-link and the entire piece. Diaphragm coupling by the elastic deformation of the diaphragm to compensate for the relative displacement of the two axes Union is a strong component of high-performance metal flexible coupling, do not run oil, more compact structure, high strength, long service life, no rotation gap, independent of temperature and oil slicks, with acid and alkali corrosion, suitable for high-temperature, high-speed, a corrosive medium conditions environment shaft drive.

As the diaphragm coupling market in developed countries is getting matured, the markets in developing countries such as China and India are estimated to grow at a higher rate from 2015 to 2020. China is estimated to grow faster than any other country. This is because of the high population in the country along with new constructions coming up in the future few years.

The diaphragm coupling market is buyer-oriented and diverse, creative, and dynamic. The range of products currently on the market is very broad – far exceeding the ability of any manufacturer to dominate the industry. The diaphragm couplings market consists of large manufacturers with a market share between 30% and 40% and many smaller producers that have the capability of growing into major brands.

The diaphragm coupling market has been growing in accordance with the Equipment industry. With the multiple demand of the clients, the manufacturers are concerning more on their R&D.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the following: emerging international market, rising population, developing economies and GDP, development of technology.

The diaphragm coupling market still has a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to develop new technologies to meet the client’s different needs. Also, they’d better have the ability to face the rat race of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diaphragm Coupling Market

In 2019, the global Diaphragm Coupling market size was US$ 405.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 479.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Diaphragm Coupling Scope and Market Size

Diaphragm Coupling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diaphragm Coupling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diaphragm Coupling market is segmented into

Single Diaphragm

Double Diaphragm

Segment by Application, the Diaphragm Coupling market is segmented into

Turbo-machinery

Compressors

Generators

Pumps

Marine/Offshore Platform

other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Diaphragm Coupling Market Share Analysis

Diaphragm Coupling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Diaphragm Coupling product introduction, recent developments, Diaphragm Coupling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Altra

Voith

KOP-FLEX

EKK

John Crane

Rexnord

WUXI TRUMY

Creintors

Lenze

China Chengdu Eastern-tech

RBK Drive

KTR

COUP-LINK

Miki Pulley

