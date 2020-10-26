Global Embroidery Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Embroidery Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Embroidery Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider; it can be divided into general machinery and computer embroidery machine embroidery machine. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern.
The Embroidery Machine industry concentration is not very high; there are about Twenty-three main manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Asia, Europe and North America.
Global manufactures mainly distributed in Asia. The manufacturers in Asia have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers in Japan and USA have relative higher level of product’s quality.
Many companies have several factories, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are some Japanese companies set up factories in China either.
The key consumption markets locate at undeveloped countries. The Other Asia Regions takes the market share of about 31.70%, followed by China with 24.95%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embroidery Machine Market
In 2019, the global Embroidery Machine market size was US$ 473 million and it is expected to reach US$ 532.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Embroidery Machine Scope and Market Size
Embroidery Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Embroidery Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Embroidery Machine market is segmented into
Single Head
Multi Head
Segment by Application, the Embroidery Machine market is segmented into
Household Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Embroidery Machine Market Share Analysis
Embroidery Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Embroidery Machine product introduction, recent developments, Embroidery Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tajima
Barudan
Sunstar
Brother
ZSK
Happy Japan
WEMS
Singer
Pfaff
Shenshilei Group
Feiya
Maya
Yonthin
Feiying Electric
Jingwei Electronic
Yuelong Sewing
Richpeace Group
Deyuan Machine
Zoje Dayu
Xinsheng Sewing
Le Jia
Autowin
Sheen
