Global Embroidery Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Embroidery Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Embroidery Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider; it can be divided into general machinery and computer embroidery machine embroidery machine. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern.

The Embroidery Machine industry concentration is not very high; there are about Twenty-three main manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Asia, Europe and North America.

Global manufactures mainly distributed in Asia. The manufacturers in Asia have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers in Japan and USA have relative higher level of product’s quality.

Many companies have several factories, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are some Japanese companies set up factories in China either.

The key consumption markets locate at undeveloped countries. The Other Asia Regions takes the market share of about 31.70%, followed by China with 24.95%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embroidery Machine Market

In 2019, the global Embroidery Machine market size was US$ 473 million and it is expected to reach US$ 532.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Embroidery Machine Scope and Market Size

Embroidery Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Embroidery Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Embroidery Machine market is segmented into

Single Head

Multi Head

Segment by Application, the Embroidery Machine market is segmented into

Household Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Embroidery Machine Market Share Analysis

Embroidery Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Embroidery Machine product introduction, recent developments, Embroidery Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tajima

Barudan

Sunstar

Brother

ZSK

Happy Japan

WEMS

Singer

Pfaff

Shenshilei Group

Feiya

Maya

Yonthin

Feiying Electric

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing

Richpeace Group

Deyuan Machine

Zoje Dayu

Xinsheng Sewing

Le Jia

Autowin

Sheen

