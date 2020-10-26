Global Welding Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Welding Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Welding Equipment is a welded tool used in the welding process, mainly includes arc welding, resistance welding etc.
China is the largest production regions, occupied 38% market share. Lincoln Electric, Colfax, Illinois Tool Works are the major producer, and the leading companies’ occupied 56% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Welding Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Welding Equipment market size was US$ 10920 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15210 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Welding Equipment Scope and Market Size
Welding Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Welding Equipment market is segmented into
Arc Welding
Electrogas/Electroslag Welding
Friction Welding
Laser & Electron-beam Welding
Resistance Welding
Oxy-fuel Welding
Other
Arc welding occupied largest market about 69%.
Segment by Application, the Welding Equipment market is segmented into
Construction
Automotive
Heavy Equipment
Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments
Energy and Chemical
Other Transport
Other
Construction segment was estimated to account for the highest consumption market share of 42% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Welding Equipment Market Share Analysis
Welding Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Welding Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Welding Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Colfax
Lincoln Electric
Illinois Tool Works
Daihen
Kobe Steel
Panasonic Welding Systems
Obara
Stanley Black & Decker
Fronius International
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik
Hugong
Jasic Technology
EWM
Kende
Kemppi
Riland
Hutong
Aotai Electric
Denyo
Nimak
Arc Machines
Telwin
Beijing Time Technologies
Kaierda
CEA Weld
Aitel Welder
