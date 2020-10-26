Global Welding Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Welding Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Welding Equipment is a welded tool used in the welding process, mainly includes arc welding, resistance welding etc.

China is the largest production regions, occupied 38% market share. Lincoln Electric, Colfax, Illinois Tool Works are the major producer, and the leading companies’ occupied 56% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Welding Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Welding Equipment market size was US$ 10920 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15210 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Welding Equipment Scope and Market Size

Welding Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Welding Equipment market is segmented into

Arc Welding

Electrogas/Electroslag Welding

Friction Welding

Laser & Electron-beam Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Other

Arc welding occupied largest market about 69%.

Segment by Application, the Welding Equipment market is segmented into

Construction

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments

Energy and Chemical

Other Transport

Other

Construction segment was estimated to account for the highest consumption market share of 42% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Welding Equipment Market Share Analysis

Welding Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Welding Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Welding Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Colfax

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Daihen

Kobe Steel

Panasonic Welding Systems

Obara

Stanley Black & Decker

Fronius International

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

Hugong

Jasic Technology

EWM

Kende

Kemppi

Riland

Hutong

Aotai Electric

Denyo

Nimak

Arc Machines

Telwin

Beijing Time Technologies

Kaierda

CEA Weld

Aitel Welder

