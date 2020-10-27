Global Service Robot Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Service Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Service Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Service robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.
Japan alone had 26% revenue share of the global service robotics market from 2011 to 2015. With the domestic policies supporting, it is expected that the Japan market with sharply strengthen in the next five years, which will account for about 31% revenue market share. Service robots are viewed as necessary devices for providing individuals with a high quality of life and social well-being. With this view, the development of nursing and medical robots developed for elderly individuals is strongly expected.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Service Robot Market
In 2019, the global Service Robot market size was US$ 12790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 43780 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Service Robot Scope and Market Size
Service Robot market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Service Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Service Robot market is segmented into
Personal Service Robots
Professional Service Robots
Segment by Application, the Service Robot market is segmented into
Household Robots
Education/Entertainment Robots
Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
Medical Robots
Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
Logistic Robots
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Service Robot Market Share Analysis
Service Robot market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Service Robot product introduction, recent developments, Service Robot sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Intuitive Surgical
IRobot
Dyson
Neato Robotics
Sharp
Toshiba
Panasonic
Gecko Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
ECA Group
Kongsberg Maritim
Fujitsu Frontech Limited
Kawasaki
REWALK
Sony
Honda
Toyota
SoftBank
Hitachi
ALSOK
