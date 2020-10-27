In this report, the Global Service Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Service Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-service-robot-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Service robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.

Japan alone had 26% revenue share of the global service robotics market from 2011 to 2015. With the domestic policies supporting, it is expected that the Japan market with sharply strengthen in the next five years, which will account for about 31% revenue market share. Service robots are viewed as necessary devices for providing individuals with a high quality of life and social well-being. With this view, the development of nursing and medical robots developed for elderly individuals is strongly expected.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Service Robot Market

In 2019, the global Service Robot market size was US$ 12790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 43780 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Service Robot Scope and Market Size

Service Robot market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Service Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Service Robot market is segmented into

Personal Service Robots

Professional Service Robots

Segment by Application, the Service Robot market is segmented into

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Logistic Robots

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Service Robot Market Share Analysis

Service Robot market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Service Robot product introduction, recent developments, Service Robot sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Intuitive Surgical

IRobot

Dyson

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Toshiba

Panasonic

Gecko Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ECA Group

Kongsberg Maritim

Fujitsu Frontech Limited

Kawasaki

REWALK

Sony

Honda

Toyota

SoftBank

Hitachi

ALSOK

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-service-robot-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Service Robot market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Service Robot markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Service Robot Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Service Robot market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Service Robot market

Challenges to market growth for Global Service Robot manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Service Robot Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com