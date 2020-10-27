Global Grinding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Grinding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grinding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.

For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.

Europe occupied 34.91% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively have around 21.15% and 18.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Gear Grinding Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%, and a little higher speed in India. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Gear Grinding Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grinding Machine Market

In 2019, the global Grinding Machine market size was US$ 894.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1205.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Grinding Machine Scope and Market Size

Grinding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Grinding Machine market is segmented into

Internal Gear Grinding Machine

Universal Gear Grinding Machine

Others

Segment by Application, the Grinding Machine market is segmented into

Vehicle Industry

General Mechanical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Grinding Machine Market Share Analysis

Grinding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Grinding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Grinding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Reishauer

Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen

Gleason

Klingelnberg

Samputensili

Liebherr

Kanzaki (Yanmar)

EMAG

FFG Werke

Chongqing Machine Tool

MHI

ZDCY

Qinchuan

Holroyd Precision

TMTW

