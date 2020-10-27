Global Grinding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Grinding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grinding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.
For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.
Europe occupied 34.91% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively have around 21.15% and 18.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.
In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
For forecast, the global Gear Grinding Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%, and a little higher speed in India. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Gear Grinding Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grinding Machine Market
In 2019, the global Grinding Machine market size was US$ 894.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1205.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Grinding Machine Scope and Market Size
Grinding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Grinding Machine market is segmented into
Internal Gear Grinding Machine
Universal Gear Grinding Machine
Others
Segment by Application, the Grinding Machine market is segmented into
Vehicle Industry
General Mechanical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Grinding Machine Market Share Analysis
Grinding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Grinding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Grinding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Reishauer
Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen
Gleason
Klingelnberg
Samputensili
Liebherr
Kanzaki (Yanmar)
EMAG
FFG Werke
Chongqing Machine Tool
MHI
ZDCY
Qinchuan
Holroyd Precision
TMTW
