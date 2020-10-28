Global Raman Spectroscopy Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Raman Spectroscopy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Raman Spectroscopy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Raman spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique used to observe vibrational, rotational, and other low-frequency modes in a system. It relies on inelastic scattering, or Raman scattering, of monochromatic light, usually from a laser in the visible, near infrared, or near ultraviolet range.
Horiba Jobin Yvon, Renishaw and Thermo are the top three manufacturers in 2018, altogether dominating revenue market share of 42%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Raman Spectroscopy Market
In 2019, the global Raman Spectroscopy market size was US$ 306.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 515 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Raman Spectroscopy Scope and Market Size
Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raman Spectroscopy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented into
Benchtop Type
Portable Type
The segment of portable type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.
Segment by Application, the Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented into
Pharmaceutics
R&D in Academia
Industrial Sector
Others
The pharmaeutic holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 40% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Raman Spectroscopy Market Share Analysis
Raman Spectroscopy market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Raman Spectroscopy product introduction, recent developments, Raman Spectroscopy sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Renishaw
Thermo
B&W Tek
Bruker
Kaiser Optical
Ocean Optics
Smiths Detection
JASCO
Sciaps
TSI
Agilent Technologies
Zolix
GangDong
