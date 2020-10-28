Global Raman Spectroscopy Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Raman Spectroscopy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Raman Spectroscopy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Raman spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique used to observe vibrational, rotational, and other low-frequency modes in a system. It relies on inelastic scattering, or Raman scattering, of monochromatic light, usually from a laser in the visible, near infrared, or near ultraviolet range.

Horiba Jobin Yvon, Renishaw and Thermo are the top three manufacturers in 2018, altogether dominating revenue market share of 42%.

In 2019, the global Raman Spectroscopy market size was US$ 306.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 515 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raman Spectroscopy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented into

Benchtop Type

Portable Type

The segment of portable type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Segment by Application, the Raman Spectroscopy market is segmented into

Pharmaceutics

R&D in Academia

Industrial Sector

Others

The pharmaeutic holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 40% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Raman Spectroscopy Market Share Analysis

Raman Spectroscopy market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Raman Spectroscopy product introduction, recent developments, Raman Spectroscopy sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Renishaw

Thermo

B&W Tek

Bruker

Kaiser Optical

Ocean Optics

Smiths Detection

JASCO

Sciaps

TSI

Agilent Technologies

Zolix

GangDong

