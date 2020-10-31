Global Military Simulation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Military Simulation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Military Simulation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Military simulations, also known informally as war games, are simulations in which theories of warfare can be tested and refined without the need for actual hostilities.

Growing need for safe and cost-effective training is the key factor impacting the growth dynamics of the military simulation and training market. Challenging global security conditions, due to unconventional attack styles and urban warfare, have rendered traditional military training methods ineffectual. Dynamic methods, combining live and virtual training, are helping to prepare armed forces for future missions and coordinated attacks. Simulation forms an integral part of this approach and will drive demand over the forecast period.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

L-3 Communications Holdings

Thales

Rockwell Collins

The Raytheon

Meggitt

Saab

Rheinmetall

Cubic

Live Training

Virtual Training

Constructive Training

Gaming Simulation Training

Air

Sea

Land

