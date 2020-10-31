Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The frequency of millimeter electronic wave lies in between 3GHz to 300 GHz. It is a special electromagnetic wave whose frequency is far beyond the frequency range of other commonly used wireless technologies. Originally electromagnetic waves having frequencies higher than 80GHz were termed as microwaves and electromagnetic waves having even higher frequencies were termed as radio waves. However, with commercialization of this technology, the demarcation between various frequencies has blurred.

The demand for higher bandwidth continues to escalate as more and more consumers gain access to the internet, and as existing users report higher data consumption. From young consumers who extensively use smartphones to corporate data centers experiencing mounting volumes of data, the answer lies in offering higher bandwidths. This bandwidth demand can only be met by introducing newer technologies to the market, such as the use of fiber optic cables, which are currently the best solution for delivering maximum bandwidth. Yet, the high cost of fiber optic cables has proven to be a deterrent to its wider adoption. This is where the millimeter wave wireless technology comes into the picture by offering similar bandwidths at lower prices. The ability of millimeter wave equipment to deliver an economical solution greatly works in its favor.

The global Millimeter Wave Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 507.7 million by 2026, from US$ 398.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.4%% during 2021-2026.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (USA)

Wireless Excellence Limited (UK)

DragonWave, Inc. (Canada)

E-Band Communications, LLC (USA)

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division (Russia)

INTRACOM TELECOM (Greece)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Siklu Communication Ltd (Israel)

Trex Enterprises Corporation (USA)

Millimeter scanners

Millimeter radars

Millimeter micro scale backhaul

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

The key regions covered in the Millimeter Wave Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

