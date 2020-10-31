Global Military Radars Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Military Radars market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Military Radars market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Military radar is a military electronic equipment that USES electromagnetic waves to detect targets.

Several changes in the worldwide radar sector have occurred in the past few years, which have directly impacted the security of nations. As nations move forward with developments in range, electronic warfare and detection, there has been significant growth in radar systems, which are being widely used across different sections of the military forces such as army, navy and air force. Different categories of radar systems used by them are ground-based, naval, airborne, and space-based. Today North America accounts for largest military radar market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Military Radars Market

The global Military Radars market size is projected to reach US$ 11150 million by 2026, from US$ 10830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7%% during 2021-2026.

Global Military Radars Scope and Segment

Military Radars market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Radars market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

Saab

Thales

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Aselsan

Hensoldt

Harris

Terma

Military Radars Breakdown Data by Type

Distance Distance

Perimeter Distance

Short Distance

Military Radars Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Monitoring

Weapon Induced

Ground Monitoring

Air Drawing

Navigation

Landmine Detection

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Military Radars market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Military Radars market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Military Radars Market Share Analysis

