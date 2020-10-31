Global Cartoning Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Cartoning Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cartoning Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cartoning Machines is a packaging machine that forms cartons: erect, close, folded, side seamed and sealed cartons.
The global Cartoning Machines market size is projected to reach US$ 989.4 million by 2026, from US$ 961.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7%% during 2021-2026.
Cartoning Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cartoning Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Molins Langen
I.M.A.
Shibuya
Bosch Packaging Technology
Omori
Tetra Pak
Coesia
Marchesini
OPTIMA packaging
IWK Verpackungstechnik
Rovema
Youngsun Intelligent Equipment
Cama Group
Triangle Package
Douglas Machine
ACG Pampac Machines
Econocorp
PMI
Pakona
Körber Medipak Systems
Bradman Lake
Jacob White
ADCO Manufacturing
Cartoning Machines Breakdown Data by Type
Top-load
End-load
Wrap-around
Cartoning Machines Breakdown Data by Application
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Personal Care
Homecare
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Cartoning Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Cartoning Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
