Global Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.
Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the application of high pressure processing equipment in 2017. This segment includes products such as meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & beverages, seafood, and others, which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments. Guacamole, jams, and jellies, are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality in the U.S. This region is also an early adopter of new food processing technologies, including the use of high pressure processing equipment. The U.S. dominated the HPP equipment market for fruits & vegetables in North America.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
The Avure Technologies (US)
Hiperbaric Espana (Spain)
Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology (China)
CHIC FresherTech (China)
Kobe Steel (Japan)
Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se (Germany)
Stansted Fluid Power (UK)
Universal Pasteurization (US)
Next HPP (US)
ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Less than 100L
100 to 250L
250 to 500L
More than 500L
Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Production Plants
Groups
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
