Global Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Global commercial and industrial air filtration market is growing due to various factors such as environmental awarenessrapid industrialization and efficient production and energy efficiency. This technology assists in improving overall system reliability along with saving energy. However lower sales of these equipment due to recent economic recession in regions like Europe has led to limiting growth of global market.

Air purification equipment manufacturers are using High Efficient Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration systems to overcome increasing air pollution problems. This equipment is effective for filtering particulates as small as 0.3 microns. This latest technology helps in removing particulates, pollen, active charcoal and other contaminants from air. A HEPA filter can trap 99.97 percent of dust particles from atmospheric air.

Global Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment Scope and Segment

Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abatement Technologies

AllerAir Industries

Aprilaire

Blueair

3M

Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Dust Collectors

Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

CCF

Baghouse Filters

Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial and Industrial Air Purification Equipment Market Share Analysis

