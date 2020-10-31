In this report, the Global CNG Compressor Aftermarket market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global CNG Compressor Aftermarket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cng-compressor-aftermarket-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



The CNG compressor aftermarket includes spare parts used for both preventive and repair maintenance requirements of the equipment. The aftermarket excludes service charges. CNG compressor replacement and spare parts.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing use of CNG as fuel. The transportation sector alone contributed about 14% of the total GHG emissions across all the sectors in 2014. GHG emissions adversely affect the environment, leading to several health problems. To curb the widespread pollution from vehicles, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to replace gasoline and diesel with CNG in the transportation sector. This is because gasoline and diesel are responsible for harmful emissions. To reduce emissions and meet stringent anti-pollution norms, governments are promoting the use of CNG fuel and NGVs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market

The global CNG Compressor Aftermarket market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global CNG Compressor Aftermarket Scope and Segment

CNG Compressor Aftermarket market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CNG Compressor Aftermarket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Ariel

Clean Energy Compression

BAUER Compressors

Ingersoll Rand

J-W Energy

Fornovo Gas

Natural Gas Compression Systems

John Energy

Natural Gas Services

Sopan O&M

CSI Compressco

Diversified Industrial Service

ANGI Energy Systems

Everflo Compression

Kodiak Gas Services

Deep Industries

Chicago Pneumatic

Cryostar

CNG Compressor Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Stanchions

Mobile Stanchions

CNG Compressor Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Metal Fabrication Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The CNG Compressor Aftermarket market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the CNG Compressor Aftermarket market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and CNG Compressor Aftermarket Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cng-compressor-aftermarket-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com