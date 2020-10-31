Global Industrial Mold Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Mold market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Mold market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Packaging and automotive end-use industries collectively account for the largest market share in injection molding market as these help produce lightweight and highly durable components. In packaging industry it is used for manufacturing caps and closures and rigid bulk packaging. In automotive industryinjection molding is used for manufacturing various components such as clusters with in-molded chrome ringslenses and faceplatesinterior armrestsinterior bezelsradio controlhinged electronic sensor modulesand trim panel splash guards.
Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market sharein terms of revenuein the global injection molding marketprimarily owing to the rapid growth in automotive industry in this region.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Mold Market
The global Industrial Mold market size is projected to reach US$ 37930 million by 2026, from US$ 34510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2%% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Mold Scope and Segment
Industrial Mold market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Mold market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Amada
TRUMPF
DMTG
DMG Mori
US Industrial Machinery
Industrial Mold Breakdown Data by Type
Metal
Plastic
Rubber
Glass
Industrial Mold Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Manufacture
Automotive
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Mold market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Mold market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Mold Market Share Analysis
