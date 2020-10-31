Global Coal-fired Power Generation Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coal-fired Power Generation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coal-fired power generation is the technique of generating electricity through combustion of coal. This is one of the oldest techniques of generating electricity. The large untapped coal reserve is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market. Increasing demand for electricity from various end-users has pushed the production of coal for the generation of generate electricity to meet the demand-supply gap. The past decade has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for coal-fired power generation and this is expected to increase further over the next few years.

According to the report, the market for coal fired power generation in Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The construction of new plants for coal fired power generation across the region will pave the way for further expansion of the market.

Coal-fired Power Generation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coal-fired Power Generation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

China Datang

China Huaneng

Korea Electric Power

Shenhua

American Electric Power

Dominion Energy Solutions

Duke Energy

E.ON

Eskom Holdings SOC

Georgia Power

Jindal India Thermal Power

NTPC

RWE

Shikoku Electric Power

STEAG

Tenaga Nasional

Pulverized Coal System

Cyclone Furnaces

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

The Coal-fired Power Generation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coal-fired Power Generation market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

