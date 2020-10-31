Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial water treatment equipment purifies the unclean water and produces clean water that is suitable for different commercial applications like retail, hospitality, education, food service, and other activities.

The water for such commercial purposes can be derived from surface or underground (groundwater) sources.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market

The global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Scope and Segment

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clack

EcoWater

Pure Aqua

3M

Veolia

Suez

Xylem

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Thermax Group

Wog

Golder Associates

SWA Water

Envirosystems

Aries Chemical

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Cortec

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Feralco

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Hydrite Chemical

Innospec

Kurita Water

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

600×600×1000mm

800×900×1610mm

1800×700×1650mm

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Hospitality

Education

Food service

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis

