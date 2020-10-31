Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Commercial water treatment equipment purifies the unclean water and produces clean water that is suitable for different commercial applications like retail, hospitality, education, food service, and other activities.
The water for such commercial purposes can be derived from surface or underground (groundwater) sources.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market
The global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Scope and Segment
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Clack
EcoWater
Pure Aqua
3M
Veolia
Suez
Xylem
Ecolab
Evoqua Water Technologies
Thermax Group
Wog
Golder Associates
SWA Water
Envirosystems
Aries Chemical
Buckman Laboratories
BWA Water Additives UK
Cortec
Dorf Ketal Chemicals
Feralco
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Hydrite Chemical
Innospec
Kurita Water
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
600×600×1000mm
800×900×1610mm
1800×700×1650mm
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Retail
Hospitality
Education
Food service
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Commercial Water Treatment Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis
