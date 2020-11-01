Global Precision Agriculture Robot Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Precision Agriculture Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Precision Agriculture Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The lack of device and software compatibility is the single biggest factor restricting the application of precision technology, and this issue has also received increasing attention from inside and outside the industry. However, there are other key factors that affect the future development of precision agriculture: water quality and utilization efficiency, technology development is far ahead of value creation, sustainable development measures require precision-driven data, between the most technical and the least technical farmers The difference is increasing, the inconsistency or uniformity of wireless access, professional and technical personnel become lacking

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Precision Agriculture Robot Market

The global Precision Agriculture Robot market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Precision Agriculture Robot Scope and Segment

The global Precision Agriculture Robot market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Agriculture Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Harvest Management

Field Farming (Crop Monitoring, Plant Counting, and Crop Scouting)

Dairy and Livestock Management (Dairy Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring, and Precision Fish Farming)

Soil Management (Moisture Monitoring and Nutrient Monitoring)

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others (Financial Management, Farm Labor Management, Demand Forecasting, and Forestry Management)

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Precision Agriculture Robot market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Precision Agriculture Robot key manufacturers in this market include:

Deere and Company

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

DJI

Boumatic

Lely

DeLaval

Topon

AgEagle Aerial Systems

YANMAR CO.

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

ecoRoborix

Harvest Automation

Naïo Technologies

ROBOTICS PLUS

KUBOTA Corporation

HARVEST CROO

Abundant Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Iron Ox

