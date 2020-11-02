In this report, the Global KWI Group market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global KWI Group market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-kwi-group-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) systems are designed to remove suspended solids (TSS), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD5), and oils and greases (O&G) from a wastewater stream. Contaminants are removed through the use of a dissolved air-in-water solution produced by injecting air under pressure into a recycle stream of clarified DAF effluent. This recycle stream is then combined and mixed with incoming wastewater in an internal contact chamber where the dissolved air comes out of solution in the form of micron-sized bubbles that attach to the contaminants. The bubbles and contaminants rise to the surface and form a floating bed of material that is removed by a surface skimmer into an internal hopper for further handling.

In consumption market, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 80.64% of the global consumption volume in total.

Dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems has different capacities, which include ＜20 m3/hour, 20-50 m3/hour and ＞50 m3/hour. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With environmental effect of dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems, the downstream application industries will need more dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems products. So, dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems has a huge market potential in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global KWI Group Market

The global KWI Group market size is projected to reach US$ 105.4 million by 2026, from US$ 102 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global KWI Group Scope and Segment

KWI Group market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global KWI Group market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FRC Systems

Benenv

FRC Systems

Benenv

Water Tecnik

Fluence

DAF Corporation

Hyland Equipment Company

WSI International

Toro Equipment

WesTech Engineering

Napier-Reid

MAK Water

VanAire

Kusters Zima

Aries Chemical

Wpl International

Nijhuis Water Technology

Purac

World Water Works

Xylem

KWI Group Breakdown Data by Type

Below 20 m³/hour

20-50 m³/hour

Above 50 m³/hour

KWI Group Breakdown Data by Application

Industry Application

Municipal Application

Drinking Water Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The KWI Group market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the KWI Group market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and KWI Group Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-kwi-group-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global KWI Group market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global KWI Group markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global KWI Group Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global KWI Group market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global KWI Group market

Challenges to market growth for Global KWI Group manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global KWI Group Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com