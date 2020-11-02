Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global EEG/EMG Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global EEG/EMG Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EEG and EMG equipment are used to monitor and record electrical activity in the brain and muscles, respectively.

The most important clinical use of EEG is in the diagnosis of epilepsy. It is also used to diagnose brain dysfunction, sleep disorders, dementia, coma, and brain death. Earlier, EEG was also used often in the diagnosis of brain tumor and head injury. However, its use has declined in these cases because of the availability of other imaging techniques such as CT scan and MRI that provide high resolution anatomical images.

The global EEG/EMG Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 411.3 million by 2026, from US$ 390.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0%% during 2021-2026.

Cadwell Laboratories

Compumedics

Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden

Medtronic

Advanced Brain Monitoring

CAS Medical Systems

Delsys

EBNeuro

Electrical Geodesics

ELEKTA

EMS Biomedical

Integra Life Sciences

Masimo

Motion Lab Systems

Neurosoft Company

NeuroWave Systems

Noraxon USA

EEG

EMG

Hospitals

ASCs

Home-care

The key regions covered in the EEG/EMG Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

