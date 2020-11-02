Global Die-level Packaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Die-level Packaging Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Die-level Packaging Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
ICs manufactured in the global semiconductor industry are delicate, and thus vulnerable to contamination causing malfunction. To prevent from such malfunctions, silicon chips or ICs are protected using packaging materials.
Wafer-levelpackaging anddie-levelpackaging arethemostpredominantpackaging types. Wafer-levelpackaging involvesthepackaging of individualICsthrough thebest-fitpackaging processesconductedinwafer-levelmanufacturing during thesemiconductor productionprocess, whiledie-levelpackaging involvespackaging of each diceandnotthewafer asawhole.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Die-level Packaging Equipment Market
The global Die-level Packaging Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Die-level Packaging Equipment Scope and Segment
Die-level Packaging Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die-level Packaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ASM International
BeSemiconductor Industries
DISCO
Kulicke & Soffa Industries
Advantest
Cohu
Hitachi High-Technologies
Shinkawa
tOWa
Die-level Packaging Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Die-level Packaging Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Integrated Circuit Fabrication Process
Semiconductor Industry
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Die-level Packaging Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Die-level Packaging Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Die-level Packaging Equipment Market Share Analysis
