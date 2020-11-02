Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oilfield process chemicals are specialty chemicals used in the oil and gas industry for a smooth flow of operations. They are extensively used in the resource area or fields during the exploration and processing phases of oil and gas. The use of various types of oilfield process chemicals is increasing in upstream operations of the oil and gas industry for enhancing the efficiency of the exploration process.

The growing oil demand for energy purpose is leading exploration and extraction activities and this, in turn, increases the demand for oilfield drilling fluids. Several emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have huge energy demand owing to their rising population and improved standard of living of consumers. All the countries are aiming for self-reliability in terms of energy generation by investing heavily in new offshore and offshore reserves.

Oilfield Drilling Fluids Breakdown Data by Type

Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids

Oilfield Drilling Fluids Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Oilfield Drilling Fluids market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Oilfield Drilling Fluids market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

