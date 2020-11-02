Global Drone Technology in Education Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Drone Technology in Education market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drone Technology in Education market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Drone, more commonly also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) refers to devices that are miniature versions of aircraft systems. These devices can be operated without human intervention within the aircraft system. Drones with fixed wings are similar to aircraft. They are simple in structure and are more efficient than the drones with rotary wings. The former proves benefits such as higher speed and long flight duration.
Thermal imaging uses a thermographic camera that detect the extent of radiation, that is beneficial to students studying courses related to photography, and media and entertainment. Integrating thermal imaging or thermography with drones enables these students to take images at night.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drone Technology in Education Market
The global Drone Technology in Education market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Drone Technology in Education Scope and Segment
Drone Technology in Education market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drone Technology in Education market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DJI
Draganfly
Extreme Fliers
Parrot
3DR
Action Drone
Pix4D
Skycatch
Skyward A Verizon Company
Syma
Drone Technology in Education Breakdown Data by Type
Learning
Security surveillance
Drone Technology in Education Breakdown Data by Application
K-12 sector
Higher education sector
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Drone Technology in Education market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Drone Technology in Education market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Drone Technology in Education Market Share Analysis
