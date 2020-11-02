Global DSP Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global DSP market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DSP market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital signal processor (DSP) is a special purpose circuit that deciphers digital signals through mathematical calculations and provides a modified and refined output for users.

The parameters which can be manipulated range from temperature, pressure to voice and audio. Digital signal processor process data in real time, have high data throughput, ensures repeatable, desired and accurate performance and is reprogrammable by software. It is increasingly being used across industry verticals such as communication, military, and aerospace and has various consumer and Industry applications. It can also be utilized for audio signal processing, speech processing, seismology, and radar applications among others. Increased usage of digital signal processing in consumer electronics and growth of these processors in wireless infrastructure sector are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, few limitations such as high consumption of power, reduced frequency range for operations, and need for analog to digital and digital to analog converters for these processors act as an impediment to the market growth. Europe, APAC regions will drive the digital signal processing market over the forecasted period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DSP Market

The global DSP market size is projected to reach US$ 13530 million by 2026, from US$ 10110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.3%% during 2021-2026.

Global DSP Scope and Segment

DSP market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DSP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

SAMSUNG

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Analog Devices

LSI Logic Corporation

MIPS

DSP Breakdown Data by Type

Addition

Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

DSP Breakdown Data by Application

Communication

Military

Aerospace

Commerical

Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The DSP market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the DSP market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and DSP Market Share Analysis

