Global Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Drill bits are mechanical tools used for cutting or crushing rocks to create wellbores for the extraction of hydrocarbon resources. They are mainly used in drilling operations for oil or gas wells either onshore or offshore.

With the era of easy oil nearing the end, oil and gas companies will start looking out for unconventional avenues around the globe for exploration and production activities. For instance, the decreasing production rates in the established regions such as the Middle East, Gulf of Mexico, and North Sea has already induced energy companies to move out to other areas like the Yamal basin in Russia, Andaman Sea in the Indian sub-continent, and several regions in the Arctic and Antarctic. This increase in new exploration and production activities will result in the rise in demand for drilling equiment, in turn, driving market growth.

Global Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Scope and Segment

Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

GE(Baker Hughes)

Halliburton

Varel International

National Oilwell Varco

Atlas Copco

NewTech Drilling Products

Century Products

Torquato

Drilformance

Drill King International

DRILBITS International (DBI)

Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Cutter (Polycrystalline Diamond Bits,Natural Diamond Bits)

Roller Cone (Milled-tooth Bits,Tungsten Carbide Inserts)

Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Drilling

Offshore Drilling

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Market Share Analysis

