Global Electric Hand Dryers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Electric Hand Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global electric hand dryers market is growing at a considerable rate, primarily because of the increased demand for eco-friendly appliances and the long-term cost-effectiveness that these appliances offer. With the increased awareness of the benefits of maintaining washroom hygiene, the market at present is growing at a relatively fast rate. Several research institutions and market vendors across the globe have started increasing their investments in this field. Even though developing these products require high initial investments, these are ultimately beneficial for end-users in terms of convenience.

Analysts forecast the global electric hand dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the period 2018-2022.

The global Electric Hand Dryers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Electric Hand Dryers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Hand Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

American Dryer

Dyson

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

World Dryer

Automatic hand dryers

Push-button hand dryers

Hotels and restaurants

Shopping malls

The Electric Hand Dryers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Hand Dryers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

