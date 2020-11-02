In this report, the Global Electric Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-dryers-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



In order to prevent wear and tear, electric dryers use steam to get rid of wrinkles, and remove odor. Eco-monitors on the LCD screens tell users about the energy used and efficiency of the dryer. Some electric dryers are also equipped with self-cleaning abilities such that the dryer is cleaned with the condensed water. With the frequency of fires caused by electric dryers, it is essential for vendors to incorporate this technology which will prevent the accumulation of lint and lower energy consumption.

The analysts forecast the global electric dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Dryers Market

The global Electric Dryers market size is projected to reach US$ 9635 million by 2026, from US$ 9308.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2%% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Dryers Scope and Segment

Electric Dryers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Electrolux

GE

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool

Arçelik

Asko

Crosslee

Gorenje

Haier¸ Hoovers

Kenmore Appliances

Midea

Miele¸ Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Smeg

Electric Dryers Breakdown Data by Type

Vented electric dryers

Ventless/condenser dryers

Electric Dryers Breakdown Data by Application

Speciality retailers

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores

Others (discount stores, general merchandisers, and online)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Dryers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Dryers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Dryers Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-dryers-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Electric Dryers market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Electric Dryers markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Electric Dryers Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Electric Dryers market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Electric Dryers market

Challenges to market growth for Global Electric Dryers manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Electric Dryers Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com