Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

The driver state monitoring system is an advanced driver assistance system tool adopted to analyze the state of a driver while driving, thereby, preventing fatalities or injuries that can be caused due to distractions. The market encompasses the device which captures the driver’s eye movement using infrared, camera, and other sensors. The driving behavior can be monitored by other methods like using sensors in seats and steering and by using biometrics. Driver state monitoring system detects drowsiness by eyeball movement and the stability of steer by measuring the steering angle.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in vision-based sensors and processors. Along with artificial intelligence and high-performance vehicle positioning and cloud connectivity, the advanced DSMS are playing a crucial role in the future of autonomous commercial vehicles. In an effort to improve the DSMS technology, various automotive solution developers are investing a significant amount in R&D of such systems. The developers are working on aspects, such as working of the system during the night, accurate analyses of fatigue, correct evaluation of concentration and drowsiness of the driver, to make the system more reliable and accurate.
Driver State Monitoring Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Driver State Monitoring Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Bosch
Continental
Seeing Machines
Tobii
Valeo
Visteon
Aisin Seiki
Autoliv
Delphi Automotive
DENSO
EDGE3 Technologies
Ficosa
Harman International
Hyundai Mobis
Jungo Connectivity
Magna
Osram Opto Semiconductors
Panasonic
Driver State Monitoring Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Infrared
Camera
Other sensors
Driver State Monitoring Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Driver State Monitoring Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Driver State Monitoring Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
