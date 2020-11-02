Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Driver State Monitoring Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Driver State Monitoring Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The driver state monitoring system is an advanced driver assistance system tool adopted to analyze the state of a driver while driving, thereby, preventing fatalities or injuries that can be caused due to distractions. The market encompasses the device which captures the driver’s eye movement using infrared, camera, and other sensors. The driving behavior can be monitored by other methods like using sensors in seats and steering and by using biometrics. Driver state monitoring system detects drowsiness by eyeball movement and the stability of steer by measuring the steering angle.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in vision-based sensors and processors. Along with artificial intelligence and high-performance vehicle positioning and cloud connectivity, the advanced DSMS are playing a crucial role in the future of autonomous commercial vehicles. In an effort to improve the DSMS technology, various automotive solution developers are investing a significant amount in R&D of such systems. The developers are working on aspects, such as working of the system during the night, accurate analyses of fatigue, correct evaluation of concentration and drowsiness of the driver, to make the system more reliable and accurate.

Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Scope and Segment

Driver State Monitoring Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Driver State Monitoring Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Continental

Seeing Machines

Tobii

Valeo

Visteon

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

EDGE3 Technologies

Ficosa

Harman International

Hyundai Mobis

Jungo Connectivity

Magna

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Panasonic

Driver State Monitoring Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Infrared

Camera

Other sensors

Driver State Monitoring Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Driver State Monitoring Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Driver State Monitoring Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

