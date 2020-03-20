Electric Micro Motor Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

Global Electric Micro Motor Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Electric Micro Motor market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Electric Micro Motor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Electric Micro Motor market report covers the key segments,

key players in the emerging market propel the growth of Electric micro motor market. However higher cost, heavier hand piece, learning curve, and infection control concerns restraints the growth of electric micromotor market. Additionally, reimbursement scenario continues to be major factor limiting the growth of electric micromotor market.

The global electric micromotor market is segmented on basis of modality type, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Modality Type Standalone Bench top Portable

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of modality type, the portable electric micromotor segment holds a large share. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed due to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment account for the largest revenue share owing to increasing awareness of oral hygiene. Dental clinics segment accounts for the rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of clinics and physicians.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing dental disease, increased demand of technological advanced products and presence of major key players of electric micromotor. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global electric micromotor market, owing to increasing number of dental clinics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing medical tourism, increasing demand of new technology and significant improvement in healthcare facilities. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising aging population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in electric micromotor market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Electric Micromotor Market are LANAFORM, Mariotti & C. srl, MICRO-MEGA, Geosoft Dent, AYGUN CO.,INC, Omec S.n.c. EMS Medical, Cefla s.c., COLTENE Group, among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Electric Micromotor Market Segments

Electric Micromotor Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Electric Micromotor Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Electric Micromotor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Electric Micromotor Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

