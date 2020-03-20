The global Workforce Analytics Market is expected to reach $ 1.807 billion by 2024, according to a new report from RFM. Demand for human resource analysis software application platforms is expected to increase during the forecast period as concerns about the vast majority of large corporations handling large volumes of data related to human resources increase. The spread of human capital information systems to improve the profitability of the industry by reducing operating costs stimulated market growth.

The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-workforce-analytics-market-445959

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.

The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2024, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.

Workforce Analytics Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Workforce Analytics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Kronos,

Infor,

Verint,

NICE Systems,

Workforce Software,

Clicksoftware,

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Workforce Analytics by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Workforce Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2024)

Solution

Services

Workforce Analytics Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2024)

Managed

Consulting

System Integration

Workforce Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2024)

Saas-Cloud Based

On-premise

Workforce Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019- 2024)

<100 employees

100-499 employees

500-999 employees

1,000-4,999 employees

>5000 employees

Others

This report focuses on the Workforce Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here: @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-workforce-analytics-market-445959

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

GET Exclusive DISCOUNT @: https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-workforce-analytics-market-445959

How does this market Insights help?

Workforce Analytics Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2024 Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Workforce Analytics” and its commercial landscape

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]